From the opulent grandeur of SRK's Mannat to the cozy charm of Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, take a tour of the most iconic homes in Bollywood. Discover the fascinating stories behind these unique homes and the stars who call them their own. Get an exclusive peek into the luxurious lifestyles of Bollywood's elite and experience the magic of their enchanting abodes. Bollywood celebrities often splurge large amount on their luxurious homes. Their homes are a reflection of their personalities. Many B-Town stars have named their homes, and these names are unique and meaningful. Let us take a look at the unique home names plates of Bollywood celebrities and their meanings. Watch video.