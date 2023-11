Just like every year, this time too actor Shah Rukh Khan was meeting and greeting his million fans on his ...

Just like every year, this time too actor Shah Rukh Khan was meeting and greeting his million fans on his birthday. Like every year, his fans come outside his mansion Mannat just to get a glimpse of him and SRK ensures to greet them with utmost love. Before he came outside to his balcony, thousands of fans were seen celebrating his birthday with glory. From gathering outside to bursting crackers, everything about Shah Rukh’s birthday was a festival that people are celebrating.The sight outside his residence is to be captured and framed for sure. Shah Rukh even struck his signature pose, leaving fans into a frenzy. Fans just couldn’t keep calm and that’s the power of Shah Rukh Khan! Wearing a black tshirt and beige trousers along with a cap, the Jawan actor rocked the causal look. What’s even more eye grabbing is the he was sporting a clean shaven look.