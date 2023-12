Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa was absolutely priceless. It was a sight to ...

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa was absolutely priceless. It was a sight to behold as the larger-than-life projection of the trailer took over the towering structure, capturing everyone's attention. The excitement was palpable as fans gathered around, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar's reaction. As the trailer started playing, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't contain his excitement and awe. His eyes lit up with joy, and a wide smile spread across his face. He was visibly moved by the grandeur of the moment, realizing the magnitude of his film's promotion on such an iconic landmark. The video of his reaction quickly went viral, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. Fans couldn't stop gushing about his genuine and heartfelt response. It was a testament to the love and support he receives from his fans, who are always there to cheer him on. This unforgettable moment will be etched in the memories of fans and film enthusiasts alike. It's a testament to the power of cinema and the magic it creates. Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa will forever be cherished as a symbol of his stardom and the immense love he receives from his fans.