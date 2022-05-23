Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram steps out with his nanny; netizens fume over her behaviour, 'Why did she push him'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bollywood superstar 's little son Abram Khan was seen in the city along with his nanny and s fans are not very happy with the nanny's behaviour towards him. In the video, we can see the lady holding Abram's hand and walking in a little rush than usual walk and while sitting in the car, she pushes Abram in the car little hard and this video isn't going down with the superstar's fans and they are fuming over her behaviour. The users are dropping angry comments for the lady that reads, " Why is the lady manhandling the boy". One more user wrote, " why this lady rudely behav what rong shi". The third user wrote, " Rudly behaviour of this lady" One angry fan questioned, " Why is she pushing him". One more user said, " How rough behaviour of the lady!!" We wonder why the lady's behaviour was harsh on the little boy! Also Read - Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia faces ire of netizens for posing in a skirt; deletes post