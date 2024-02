Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan recently snapped in Mumbai. The producer and designer looks elegant in pant suit.

Not only Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan but his wife Gauri Khan also often remains in happiness. Recently Gauri Khan has been spotted in Mumbai where she is seen in a pant suit. Gauri Khan's look is worth seeing. The actress has given stunning poses to the paps in a pant suit. Gauri Khan is a businesswoman and often remains in the news. Fans eagerly wait for every update not only of King Khan but also of Gauri Khan. Gauri Khan is known for her beauty and style and is often seen at social events and functions. Gauri Khan's style has also been in discussion many times. Gauri Khan is an Indian producer and designer. Not only this, the love story of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan also remains in the limelight many times. For more information, please watch the video.