Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and time and again he has proved his versatility as an actor. But still, he has the box office pressure and he explains why. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife both Shahid and Kriti Sanon got candid ahead of the release of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya where we quizzed them about how they deal with the box office pressure. Shahid confessed he takes pressure as he feels accountable for some films he has done, and sometimes he is also aware he has done rubbish films. But when the film fails it hurts him. Shahid is one thorough professional actor and he is a delight to work with.