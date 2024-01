Hold on to your seats, fashion enthusiasts, because power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have once again set the ...

Hold on to your seats, fashion enthusiasts, because power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have once again set the style bar high with their stunning airport looks. As they stepped out of their car, all eyes were on them, capturing their effortlessly chic ensembles. Shahid Kapoor exuded cool vibes in a casual yet trendy outfit. He sported a well-fitted pair of jeans paired with a stylish graphic tee and a trendy jacket. Completing his look with a pair of sleek sneakers and a statement accessory, Shahid showcased his fashion-forward sensibilities. Together, Shahid and Mira proved yet again that they are a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Their airport looks effortlessly combined comfort and style, leaving onlookers in awe. Watch the video to know more.