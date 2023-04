Bollywood often replaces actors in major films due to scheduling conflicts or creative differences, but iconic performances continue. Watch Entertainment Videos

Bollywood stars who got replaced: Bollywood is known for its larger-than-life films and iconic roles that are often associated with particular actors. However, sometimes, despite producers and directors writing scripts with a specific actor in mind, they are replaced in major films. This has happened on multiple occasions, such as when Ayushmann Khurrana replaced Sushant Singh Rajput in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" due to scheduling conflicts. In another instance, Madhuri Dixit replaced Sridevi in "Kalank" after the latter's untimely death. Similarly, Raveena Tandon replaced Divya Bharti in "Mohra," and Shahid Kapoor replaced Arjun Kapoor in "Kabir Singh" due to creative differences. Despite such changes, Bollywood continues to produce iconic films and performances that leave a lasting impact on audiences.