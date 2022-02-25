Shahid Kapoor birthday special: upcoming movies in 2022 and 2023 with release dates and other details - watch

Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Jersey, Bloody Daddy, and Bull are the movie which are ready to release this year. On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, we will tell you about his upcoming movie in 2022-2023

Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: Bollywood's famous actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today i.e. 25th February 2022. Shahid does not need any introduction, he has made his mark in the Bollywood industry. Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981 in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor's name is included in the list of stars who have a huge fan following. He will be seen in Jersey, apart from Shahid Kapoor, which is hindi remake of the south's popular film Jersey. On occasion of Shahid's birthday, we will tell about his upcoming movies along with the release dates and other details.