videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Old video of Shahid Kapoor's ordeal on being exploited for not saying 'NO' goes viral – watch

Videos

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday spotted at Shahid Kapoor's residence; are they ready to make it official? – Watch Video

Videos

Anita Hassanandani recreates Kareena Kapoor's act from 'Jab We Met' with her son and it's the best thing on the internet today - watch video

Videos

SHOCKING! Shahid Kapoor was NEVER Mira Rajput's first love – Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor birthday special: upcoming movies in 2022 and 2023 with release dates and other details - watch

Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Jersey, Bloody Daddy, and Bull are the movie which are ready to release this year. On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, we will tell you about his upcoming movie in 2022-2023

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 25, 2022 3:18 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: Bollywood's famous actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today i.e. 25th February 2022. Shahid does not need any introduction, he has made his mark in the Bollywood industry. Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981 in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor's name is included in the list of stars who have a huge fan following. He will be seen in Jersey, apart from Shahid Kapoor, which is hindi remake of the south's popular film Jersey. On occasion of Shahid's birthday, we will tell about his upcoming movies along with the release dates and other details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all