Jio Studios announced about 100 titles at a grand event, including films and web series in Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi languages. Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Aamir Khan were present at the event. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood Stars Unveil Exciting Upcoming Projects: Jio Studios, the renowned production house, recently hosted a grand event in the city, where they announced about 100 upcoming titles including films, web series, and more in Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi languages. The event witnessed the presence of numerous talented stars, who came together to celebrate the magic of cinema. From the red carpet to the stage, it was a starry affair that left everyone mesmerized. Some of the prominent faces that graced the event included Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, among many others. The event was a testimony to the passion and dedication of the Indian film industry toward producing exceptional content. Watch Entertainment Videos.