A video of Shahid Kapoor has surfaced on the internet in which he appears a little angry with the paps for screaming whilst taking pictures.

Shahid Kapoor is one of the biggest names in the film industry. The actor has now become synonymous with Kabir Singh. Well, once again, fans got reminded of Kabir Singh as a video of him schooling the paps went viral on social media. In a latest video, Shahid Kapoor could be seen asking the paps to not scream for the pictures as he exited a restaurant. He says that it makes sense if the paps start screaming when he has left but that wasn't the case as he was standing right there. He then asks paps to 'relax'.

As the video of Shahid Kapoor went viral, netizens commented and agreed with him. Many even connected it to Kabir Singh. One of the comments on the video shared by Viral Bhayani read, "Aaj bhai ka kabir singh mood hai." Another comment read, "Kabir Singh ko bhul gye wo jaldi gussa ho jata hai." Check out Shahid Kapoor's video above. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor can also be seen in the video.