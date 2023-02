Shahid Kapoor has confirmed a potential second season of the hit Amazon Prime show Farzi, stating it could take up to two years for release. Fans eagerly await official news. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Shahid Kapoor spills the beans on his OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actor, recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of a second season of the hit Amazon Prime show, Farzi. According to him, if the shoot happens, it will take approximately two years for the release of Farzi 2. He is currently enjoying the success of his OTT debut with the show, which was directed by Raj & DK. Although there is no official announcement about the second season of the show, fans are eagerly waiting for it. With Shahid's confirmation, viewers can hope to see the exciting continuation of the story and the characters they have grown to love in the coming years.