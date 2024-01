Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted together at the trailer launch of their film Teri Baaton Mein ...

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted together at the trailer launch of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya last night. In such a situation, both of them have posed fiercely for the paps. Kriti Sanon was looking very beautiful in a black side slit dress. The pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was also looking very good, in such a situation, Shahid Kapoor was seen teaching the correct pronunciation of actress Kriti to the paps. Well, this is not the first time that this has been seen happening between a star and the paps. This has been seen happening many times before, let us tell you that Kriti Sanon's name is included in the list of top actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been seen in many big Bollywood films and not only for her acting but the actress also remains in the headlines for her fashion. For more information please watch the video.