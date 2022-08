From Shahid Kapoor to Late actor Shushant Singh Rajput, these Bollywood stars were background dancers before starting their Bollywood journey. Watch the video.

Did you know there are a lot of famous Bollywood actors who worked as background dancers? Yes, you read that right. It's not always easy to make a career in Bollywood and work as a lead character in the films. Many Bollywood stars have worked as theatre artists for years before joining Bollywood. Mainly Bollywood focuses on the star kids to set their careers in acting. Taking about the outsiders they don't get films easily. Some actors have worked very hard to get recognized as an actor. You will be amazed to know that these big Bollywood stars have worked as background dancers before starting their Bollywood journey. Today in this video, we will tell you about some famous stars of Bollywood who started their careers as background dancers but their true dedication and hard work helped them to get great opportunities to work in films. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri