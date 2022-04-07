videos

Shahid Kapoor to Tejasswi Prakash: 3 celebs who have recently bought luxurious cars – Watch Video

Satakshi Singh   |    April 7, 2022 5:48 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor to Tejasswi Prakash: 3 celebs who have recently bought luxurious cars – Watch Video: Everyone is fond of expensive vehicles, but only a few are able to fulfill this dream. Well, if we talk about celebrities, then everyone has more than one vehicle. Today we are going to tell you about some such celebrities who have recently bought luxurious vehicles. First of all, let's talk about Tejasswi Prakash who has recently taken the luxurious brand Audi Q7. Tejasswi was seen buying a car with her boyfriend Karan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen adding new cars to her collection. Now talking about Shahid Kapoor, these days Shahid is busy promoting his new film Jersey. In the meantime, they have also updated their collection of vehicles by taking the Mercedes Maybach S580 as their name. For more details watch the video.

