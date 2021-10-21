videos

Watch Next

Videos

Aryan Khan drug case: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office in relation to her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son - Watch

Entertainment News

Sleepless and worried father Shah Rukh Khan rushes to jail to meet Aryan Khan as soon as meeting rules change for inmates - watch

Videos

Hrithik Roshan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Seems Supporting Aryan Khan: Details Inside

Videos

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Clarifies Rumours In Aryan Khan Cruise Rave Party Case, Sameer Wankhede Press Conference

Shahrukh Khan Reached Arthur Road Jail To Meet Aryan Khan, Fans Mob Him: Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail got denied on October 20, Shahrukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan, was allowed only for 15 minutes to meet him

Satakshi Singh   |    October 21, 2021 7:38 PM IST

Aryan Khan Case: Shahrukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan, was allowed only for 15 minutes to meet him. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail got denied on October 20, Let us tell you that Aryan Khan is 23 years old and was arrested on 3 October by NCB in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Watch the video to know more about Aryan Khan.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all