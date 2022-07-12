videos

Watch Next

Videos

Janhvi Kapoor to Krishna Shroff: 10 star kids who rule social media; watch video

Videos

Vikram to 2.0: Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time that have shattered box office and set new records

Videos

SRK- Deepika to Kriti- Prabhas; Check out the interesting and exciting upcoming Bollywood pairings for 2023

Videos

Ranveer Singh and his s*x talk with Karan Johar will blow your mind, says ‘I have different s*x playlist’ – must watch

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors set to romance THESE south beauties in their upcoming films [Deets Inside]

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, these Bollywood stars will be seen romancing the south Indian beauties on screen. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan : Did you know Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in the film Animal? From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, many Bollywood stars are planning to romance with these South beauties on-screen in their upcoming films. The family man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to newlywed Nayanthara, these south actresses are ready for their Bollywood debut with b-towns biggest stars. Actor Nayantara, who is known to be the lady superstar of the South Industry, is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. The actress will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. In this special list, we are talking about Bollywood stars who will be seen with South film actresses in their upcoming films. Watch this video to learn more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all