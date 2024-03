Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's movie impresses audience?

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitan has been finally released today and people are liking it a lot. In this film, Ajay Devgn is seen in the role of Kabir and the name of R Madhavan's character is Ajnabee Vanraj. This film has been in constant discussion since the release of the trailer. The story of a family is shown in the film. Ajay Devgn will once again be seen saving his family in the film. The stranger Vanraj takes Kabir's daughter Jhanvi under his control with his black magic. Well, people are finding the film quite interesting. The first review of the movie has come and the movie is getting positive response. For more information please watch the video