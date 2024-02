The trailer of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan's film Shaitan has been released. On the occasion of the ...

The trailer of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan's film Shaitan has been released. On the occasion of the trailer release, the star cast of the film was seen in a very special avatar. This time in the film, Ajay Devgn will again be seen saving his family. The film is based on Superstation and R Madhavan will also be seen in an important role in the movie. The star cast of the film was recently spotted at the trailer launch event. The trailer of Ajay Devgn's film has been released and is quite dangerous. Ajay Devgn is going to be seen as a helpless father in the trailer of the film. However, he will be seen trying hard to save his daughter. The film is about to be released soon and everyone is eagerly waiting for the film. For more information please watch the video.