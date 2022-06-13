Shaki Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drugs consumption – Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother detained for allerged drugs consumption in Bengaluru. Watch the video to know more.

Siddhanth Kapoor Drugs Case: Siddhanth Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has been detained by the Bangalore Police. According to reports, the police raided a 5-star hotel in Bangalore where a total of 35 guests were taken into custody and all were sent for medical tests. This is not the first time that any allegations related to drugs have been put on against the star kids. During the recent Aryan Khan drugs, many Bollywood stars came under the radar of NCB. In such a situation, it has to be seen what is going to happen in this case next and what comes out after the investigation.