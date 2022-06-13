videos

Watch Next

Videos

RRR star Ram Charan’s wedding video leaked just before his 10th anniversary [Watch]

Videos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan snapped together post the wedding; Lady Superstar's look is a delight to the eyes [Watch Video]

Videos

Radhika Apte makes a SHOCKING revelation; says she was once rejected because other actress had bigger breasts [Deets inside]

Videos

Don 3, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood sequels that may never get made but remain high in demand

Shaki Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drugs consumption – Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother detained for allerged drugs consumption in Bengaluru. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 13, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Siddhanth Kapoor Drugs Case: Siddhanth Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has been detained by the Bangalore Police. According to reports, the police raided a 5-star hotel in Bangalore where a total of 35 guests were taken into custody and all were sent for medical tests. This is not the first time that any allegations related to drugs have been put on against the star kids. During the recent Aryan Khan drugs, many Bollywood stars came under the radar of NCB. In such a situation, it has to be seen what is going to happen in this case next and what comes out after the investigation. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all