videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Tejasswi Prakash already part of Karan Kundrra's family? His parents' reaction to their jodi and chemistry is MAJOR hint [Watch Video]

Entertainment News

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning as a new bride; ‘Sindoor giving Mrs Kundra vibe,’ say fans – watch

Trailers

Naagin 6 promo: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash takes on Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal and fans can’t decide who is better – watch

Entertainment News

Naagin 6 promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha turns bride and finally takes her serpentine form; fans express excitement [Video]

Shakti Arora to Parth Samthaan: These popular TV heartthrobs rejected the role of Rishabh in Naagin 6 - Watch list

Did you know that Simba Nagpal was not the first choice of the makers as Rishabh in Naagin 6? Well. as per reports, there were a bunch of actors who were approached but rejected the role. Watch these videos to know who these popular actors are.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 8, 2022 7:44 PM IST

Naagin 6: Popular daily soap Naagin 6 has been the much-talked show ever since it got aired on Tv. It has maintained a good number on the TRP chart thereby entering the list of top 10 shows. The serial features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha who is a serpent and has to save the world and Simba Nagpal as Rishabh who is an army officer. The audience is absolutely loving the on-screen chemistry between Tejasswi and Simba. Simba Nagpal is totally essaying the character of Rishabh who is very stern and serious and will do anything to protect this country. But did you know that Simba Nagpal was not the first choice of the makers as Rishabh in Naagin 6? Well, as per reports, there were a bunch of actors who were approached but rejected the role. Watch these videos to know who these popular actors are.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all