Shakti Arora to Parth Samthaan: These popular TV heartthrobs rejected the role of Rishabh in Naagin 6 - Watch list

Naagin 6: Popular daily soap Naagin 6 has been the much-talked show ever since it got aired on Tv. It has maintained a good number on the TRP chart thereby entering the list of top 10 shows. The serial features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha who is a serpent and has to save the world and Simba Nagpal as Rishabh who is an army officer. The audience is absolutely loving the on-screen chemistry between Tejasswi and Simba. Simba Nagpal is totally essaying the character of Rishabh who is very stern and serious and will do anything to protect this country. But did you know that Simba Nagpal was not the first choice of the makers as Rishabh in Naagin 6? Well, as per reports, there were a bunch of actors who were approached but rejected the role. Watch these videos to know who these popular actors are.