Poonam Pandey said Shakti Kapoor is used to calling her Lolita on the movie set. Let's watch the video and know about his bold scenes with Poonam Pandey. Watch Video.

Shakti Kapoor Birthday: Bollywood's supervillain Shakti Kapoor is popular by the name of "crime master GOGO." Shakti Kapoor is also known for his comic timing. He is known for his acting alongside comedian Kader Khan in almost 100 movies. He started his career in 1972. He once won a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for his performance in Raja Babu. Shakti Kapoor was part of several successful movies such as Aasha, Judwaa, Khiladi, and many more. The audience is apprised of his performance in movies like Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, and Maalamaal Weekly. Shakti Kapoor once did a movie with Poonam Pandey, "The Journey of Karma. Poonam Pandey said Shakti Kapoor is used to calling her Lolita on the movie set. Let's watch the video and know about his bold scenes with Poonam Pandey. Watch Video.