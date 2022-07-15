Shaktimaan to Malgudi Days: 7 greatest Indian TV shows from the 90s that we still adore

During 90's Television was the only one of the best options for our entertainment. With no cell phones no internet, 90's tv shows did a great job of entertaining us and we still adore those golden days of our life. watch the video to know more.

Shaktimaan to Malgudi Days: As we all know when the 90s kids grew up, Television was the only one of the best options for our entertainment. At that time there was no internet, no smartphones, and very few computers were available so in that case, 90s TV had a big job in its hands to entertain the entire generation. Shaktimaan, Hum Paanch, Boogie Woogie, and other shows were the go-to good shows to watch that we till the date remember and talk about legendary shows. So for you, we are bringing the 7 greatest Indian TV shows from the 90s that we still adore and want to watch again and again.

Written by, Devisha Keshri