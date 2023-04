During a promotional event for her upcoming film Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will be making her acting debut in Gunashekhar's directorial. Watch Videos

Shakuntalam: During a promotional event for her upcoming film "Shakuntalam", Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will be making her acting debut in Gunashekhar's directorial. Arha will be playing the role of Prince Bharata in the film, which is highly anticipated by fans. When asked if she discussed Arha's performance in the movie with her father, Allu Arjun, Samantha said that the young actress is her own person and makes her own decisions. She also added that families and children will connect with the film, which features a beautiful role played by the six-year-old.