Shalini Pandey To Rashi Khanna: 5 popular actors who are ready for a grand Bollywood debut in 2022- Watch full list here

Big South Indian Actors Who Are All Set For Their Bollywood Debut: The regional film industries are trying to break all the barriers to make the world of Cinema a smaller space. Recently, the massive success of Telugu film Pushpa has stunned Hindi audience to an extent that now they want to to see more and more of South Indian actors on screen. Well, then here's a good news for South Indian film fans out there. A lot of established actors are all set to debut in Bollywood industry in 2022. However, switching from South to North is not a new trend. Actors like Samantha Ruth Prabu (The Family Man 2) and Yash (KGF) have already enchanted Hindi audience with their wonderful and powerful acting skills. And now we have a bunch of successful South actors who will be making their Bollywood debut this year. Watch this video to know who these actors are. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna shocks Varun Dhawan as they groove to Arabic Kuthu from Beast – watch video