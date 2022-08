Pooja Mehta fame Shama Sikander is celebrating her birthday today. She is known for her toned body & style. have a look at her stunning Instagram posts. Watch the video.

Shama Sikander is best known for portraying the role of Pooja Mehta in the television's popular series 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'. The actress turns a year older today I.e on August 4. The actress made her film debut just at the age of 16. Sikander has worked in many Bollywood films such as Dhoom Dadakka, Mann, Prem Aggan, and more. She has maintained her physique even at the age of 41. Her Instagram posts are stunning and she is immensely appreciated by her fans for her classy looks. Shama is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She often shares her pictures with fans on social media. On the occasion of her birthday have look at some of her bold & stylish looks. Watch the video.

Written by, Devisha Keshri