It was recently that the reports of Bigg Boss 15 stars and Raqesh Bapat parting ways had hit the headlines. Rumours had it that the couple called it quits because of the constant fighting they suffered. Both had rubbished these rumous and asked fans to not believe in their breakup stories. Once again, ShaRa have shun the breakup rumours by appearing together at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022. The stars marked their entry together walking hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi. Shamita wore a bold and risque dress in black net while Raqesh looked handsome in a suit. Their fans could not stop gushing and called them the hottest couple. Watch the video above. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shamita Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene leave us sorely disappointed with their fashion choices