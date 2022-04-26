Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat twin in black for date night – Watch Viral Video

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat snapped together, and both of them look adorable. Shamita Shetty wore a black dress paired with black heels, on the other hand, Raqesh looks smart in a black shirt.

Shamita Shetty: After the grand wedding of Bollywood's adorable couple Alia and Ranbir, all eyes are now on the other couples of B-Town. Well, the name of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat of Bigg Boss 15 is also included in this list. Both of them got immense love in the Bigg Boss house and now the fans are waiting for the news of their marriage. Recently, both of them have been spotted together on a dinner date, and this video is going viral of Jam. Shamita Shetty is looking very beautiful in a black dress, while Raqesh is also looking amazing in a black shirt. Take a look at the video.