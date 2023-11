Shamita Shetty, Parth Samthaan, and other celebrities brought the Halloween spirit to Raj Kundra's party with their spooky style.The event ...

Shamita Shetty, Parth Samthaan, and other celebrities brought the Halloween spirit to Raj Kundra's party with their spooky style.The event was filled with eerie decorations, hauntingly beautiful costumes, and a thrilling atmosphere. Shamita Shetty stunned in a bewitching witch ensemble, complete with a pointed hat and a flowing black gown. Parth Samthaan embraced his dark side, appearing as a mysterious vampire. The party was a sight to behold, with guests adorned in various spine-chilling costumes, from ghosts and zombies to werewolves and witches. The venue was transformed into a haunted mansion, with dimly lit corridors, cobwebs, and eerie music playing in the background. Everyone embraced the Halloween spirit, dancing to spooky tunes and enjoying a night of thrilling festivities. The party was a perfect blend of scares and laughter, as guests mingled, shared spooky stories, and indulged in Halloween treats. It was an unforgettable night of frightful fun, leaving everyone with memories they'll cherish forever.