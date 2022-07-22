videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor serenading mom Neetu Kapoor to her golden hits with late Rishi Kapoor is perfect son goals [Watch Video]

Videos

Shamshera to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 and more upcoming films and series that should be on your July binge list

Videos

Shamshera: Urfi Javed promotes Ranbir Kapoor's film in hot shorts and tiny crop top [WATCH]

Entertainment News

Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt pay the perfect ode to Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra's curry westerns in this tailor-made big-screen entertainer

Shamshera: From Look Test to auditions, all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor’s DOUBLE role in the film [watch video]

Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera has been released today and the fans are desperate to watch his film. During a promotion, Ranbir said that he will be seen playing double role in the film. Watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 22, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera Release: Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Shamshera has hit the theatres today i.e Friday 22 July. Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film. This film is getting a great response from the audience. Talking about Ranbir's acting he has done a phenomenal job in the Film. The actor had worked hard to be perfect for the character he had to play in the film. This film is directed by Karan Malhotra. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film and the actor truly has done justice to his character in the film. Well, the interesting thing about the movie is that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role. During the promotions, Ranbir said that he played the role of both father and son in the film. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all