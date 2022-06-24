videos

Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt pay the perfect ode to Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra's curry westerns in this tailor-made big-screen entertainer

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor dacoit drama FINALLY LOCKS its release date – watch new teaser

Vaani Kapoor hopes filmmakers feel confident to approach her for any role after watching her in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ranbir Kapoor turns into a woman for a new project; fans say he looks prettier than Alia Bhatt – watch

Shamshera gets compared with Yash's KGF; Ranbir Kapoor's look inspired by Ranveer Singh? – Check fans verdict

Ranbeer Kapoor starrer Shamshera's trailer is finally out today. Vaani Kapoor & Sunjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. The film is based on an action drama.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 24, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Shamshera Review: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera has been released today. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period action film. The trailer of this film is getting a lot of attention from the audience. Fans are splashing love for the teaser. Talking about Ranbir's look in the film, fans are comparing his look with Ranveer Singh's look of Alauddin Khilji in the film 'Padmaavat'. Also, Fans are comparing the film's teaser with "KGF 2". Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is slated to release next month. In this video, you will get to see the audience's reaction and what they think about Ranbeer's look for Shamshera. We got to see another glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. This film has been directed by Karan Malhotra. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in this film. Do watch the whole video.

