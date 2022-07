Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is not earning enough profit at the box office. The film was made under a budget of Rs 150 crore. Know about other Yash Raj Films that bombed at the box office. Watch the video.

It's hard to believe that Bollywood films are not doing great at the box office but it's true. Many big-budget Bollywood films couldn't survive at the box office this year. Feels like the audience is not enjoying the concept of films. Let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi were two big hits from Bollywood after a long time. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film 'Shamshera. The film earned just over Rs 10 crores on its opening day which proves that the film will not survive for long at the box office. For your information let us tell you that this was the 4th disappointment for Yash Raj Films. In this video, we will talk about the films produced by Yash Raj Films that boomed at the box office. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri