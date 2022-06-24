Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor's films that bombed at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood Industry. He has worked in many Bollywood films but some of his films didn't work great at the box office. Watch the video.

Handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is one of the notable stars of the Indian film industry. He is remembered for his roles in many Bollywood films, such as Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar. People love him immensely and want to see him in films. Ranbir's upcoming film Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres next month. The film's trailer has been released today and is getting a lot of attention from the audience. Today in this video, we will tell you about some of his films that didn't work great at the box office. Do watch the whole video to learn in detail.