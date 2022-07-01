videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shamshera: Urfi Javed promotes Ranbir Kapoor's film in hot shorts and tiny crop top [WATCH]

Videos

Bollywood movies and celebrities that hold Guinness World record

Videos

Urfi Javed has the most hilarious REACTION to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Videos

As fans wonder about Alia Bhatt's sudden pregnancy; a look at 5 Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before marriage

Shamshera to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 and more upcoming films and series that should be on your July binge list

Movies and Web Series Releasing in the Month of July: This July you can enjoy a lot of great movies and web series. We will tell you about the Bollywood films and series that you can enjoy this July. Watch this video to learn more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 1, 2022 8:43 PM IST

Movies and Web Series Releasing in the Month of July: Bollywood is now set to entertain us all with its content after a long gap of almost 2 years due to the pandemic. Theatrical releases have started to increase these days. We can see many fascinating trailers for the upcoming movies. For a few months, Bollywood films did not perform well at the box office, while South films did well at the Hindi box office. But now Bollywood has made a stronger comeback with numerous films and interesting series that are going to be released soon. In this video, we will tell you about the Bollywood films and series that you can enjoy this July. Watch this video to learn more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all