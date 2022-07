Shamshera: Urfi Javed promotes Ranbir Kapoor's film in hot shorts and tiny crop top [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi or Uorfi Javed is extremely popular on social media. The TV actress who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT has become pretty popular for her fashion choices. Though she has been often trolled for the same, Uorfi loves to stay quirky and edgy. But this time around, she is not in the news because of her dressing but she is here as she is promoting Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. She took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she could be seen walking and posing whilst in the background is Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue from the film. In the caption she has written, "Kahani of Shamshera gonna blow your mind". She is dressed in cute short and a white crop top. Take a look at the video above.