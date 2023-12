If we talk about the hottest star kids, then Shanaya Kapoor's name is bound to come up. Shanaya Kapoor has ...

If we talk about the hottest star kids, then Shanaya Kapoor's name is bound to come up. Shanaya Kapoor has been seen many times walking the ramp for big designers. The actress is very famous for her fashion and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos on her social media. Shanaya was recently spotted at an event where you will also become her fan after seeing her look. Shanaya looked wreaking havoc in a golden side slit gown. Shanaya posed a lot for the paps. Shanaya Kapoor can make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film. The actress is often spotted in stylish style in big parties and events of Bollywood. For more information please watch the video