In an exclusive interview, Shantanu Maheshwari opens up about his experience working with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He shares candid moments that he cherished with the talented actress during the filming process. From behind-the-scenes laughter to heartfelt conversations, Shantanu reveals the genuine bond they formed during the making of the movie. The actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari opens up about bagging Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film opposite Alia Bhatt. How was his experience shooting with the two? How he prepared himself by romancing Alia Bhatt on screen He shared about his character in Campus Beats Season 2 and how his real college life was. Was he a nerd or a flirt? And how much he loves the reviews the show is getting. His journey from dancer to actor and getting better offers after Gangubai Kathiawadi What does he do to stay fit, and who's he supporting in the 2023 World Cup?