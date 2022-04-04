Sharmaji Namkeen Exclusive Interview: Actor Suhail Nayyar says-'It was a big opportunity sharing the screen with Mr. Rishi Kapoor'-Watch Video!

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 4, 2022 6:20 PM IST

Sharmaji Namkeen Exclusive Interview: Sharmaji Namkeen actor Suhail Nayyar is an Indian Bollywood movies actor. He was Born in New Delhi, he studied film and acting at the Film and Television Institute of India before moving to Mumbai to start his career in acting. Recently we have seen him in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen sharing the screen with late legendary actor Mr. Rishi Kapoor and versatile Bollywood actor Mr. Paresh Rawal. Suhail Nayyar has shared his experience of the movie and mentioned that 'It was big opportunity that I will be sharing the screen with Mr. Rishi Kapoor'.

