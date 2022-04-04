Sharmaji Namkeen Exclusive Interview: Actor Suhail Nayyar says-'It was a big opportunity sharing the screen with Mr. Rishi Kapoor'-Watch Video!

We have seen Suhail Nayyar in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen sharing the screen with late legendary actor Mr. Rishi Kapoor and versatile Bollywood actor Mr. Paresh Rawal. Suhail Nayyar has shared his experience of the movie and mentioned that 'It was big opportunity that I will be sharing the screen with Mr. Rishi Kapoor for him'.

Pratibha Katariya | April 4, 2022 6:20 PM IST