Urfi Javed hits back at Kashmera Shah; says, 'Itni jo aap Farah ji ki **S lick kar rahi hein' - Watch Video

Videos

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies From "Selfie" To "Soorarai Pottru" Will Be Releasing In Upcoming Years ; Watch Video

Videos

Rashmi Desai Has To Say This About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets ; Watch Video

Videos

Jubin Nautiyal & Nikita Dutta Speak About Their On-Screen Chemistry ; Watch Video

Sharmaji Namkeen: In an exclusive interview with Suhail Nayyar, he has shared his experience on the set shooting with 'Rishi Kapoor' ji- Watch Video

In the movie, Suhail Nayyar has shared his experience on the set shooting with Mr. Rishi Kapoor and how do Suhail Nayyer feels about while working with legendary Rishi Kapoor. Watch the full video to know more about inside details of Sharmaji Namkeen.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 4, 2022 4:30 PM IST

How Suhail Nayyar's Changed His Fitness Routine For The Film Sharmaji Namkeen- Suhail Nayyar has worked in many web series. He was cast in his First Feature film project with Phantom, Udta Punjab. Now, these days he is seen in the new film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' along with late actor Rishi Kapoor who has played the role of Sharmaji, a character who discovers his passion for cooking at an age of 58, after his retirement. In the movie, Suhail Nayyar has shared his experience on the set shooting with Mr. Rishi Kapoor and how do Suhail Nayyer feels about while working with legendary Rishi Kapoor.

