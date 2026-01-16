Shatak: Bollywood lyricist Kumaar, Inder and Sunny Bawra on working with Sukhwinder Singh [Exclusive]

Shatak celebrates 100 years of RSS through music as Kumaar, Inder & Sunny Bawra share BTS moments, Bollywood insights, and Sukhwinder Singh's selfless contribution to the song.

Shatak is a powerful musical that has been launched by Lyricist Kumaar and Composer Duo Inder & Sunny Bawra to commemorate 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. In a candid and exclusive chat, the three open up about the backstory of the song and how their experience in Bollywood helped them while taking up a project that has a legacy, ideology and a shared feeling.They talk about the conversations, melodies and lyrics involved in delivering this century-old legacy without breaching aesthetics over its integrity. Composer says the respected singer Sukhwinder Singh sang for the film without taking any remuneration. His powerful voice, they claim, made the composition more convincing. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.