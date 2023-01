Sheezan Khan's mother, sisters counter allegations in Tunisha Sharma case, say the two hadn't broken up, give proof of actress' bond with family [Watch Video]

Sheezan Khan's family held a press conference where his family revealed many other aspects. Sheezan Khan's sisters also said "Why are you stuck in religion? You should be talking about mental health."Watch videos.

Pratibha Katariya | January 2, 2023 6:49 PM IST