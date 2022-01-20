videos

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah opened up on the success of web- series 'Human', Roles, Challenges and more: Exclusive

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah opened up on the success of the web series' Human'. They also talked about their equation on screen and off the screen.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 20, 2022 3:59 PM IST

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah: In an exclusive conversation with Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah, they opened up on the success of the web series and more. Shefali Shah starrer web series, Human has streamed and is getting tremendous response from the people. Shefali's different avatar has been seen in this series. Shefali was trying to play the character in the best way. On the news of kissing with Kirti, Shefali said, it was just a scene that did, There is no need to discuss this. Watch video.

