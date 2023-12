Shehnaaz Gill and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making heads turn with their impeccable airport style. Shehnaaz Gill, known for ...

Shehnaaz Gill and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making heads turn with their impeccable airport style. Shehnaaz Gill, known for her charismatic personality, looked effortlessly cool in a trendy outfit. Her chic ensemble and stylish accessories added a touch of glamour to her overall look. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, showcased his fashion-forward side with a sophisticated yet edgy outfit. His choice of attire perfectly complemented his rugged charm, making him a sight to behold. Both Shehnaaz and Aditya proved that they are not just talented actors but also fashion icons. Their airport looks were a perfect blend of comfort and style, setting new trends in the world of fashion. With their impeccable fashion sense, Shehnaaz Gill and Aditya Roy Kapur continue to inspire their fans and leave a lasting impression wherever they go. Their airport style game is definitely on point.