Shehnaaz Gill, how beautiful are you? The girl won hearts on day one of her appearance on the Bigg Boss 13 stage and till date, she is the same. Just look at her how beautiful she is inside and out, Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn with her fashion game at a Diwali Party and the actress seemed like had a lot of fun, in this video, she is seen dancing with Bollywood's ace singer Guru Randhawa and it is going viral for all right reason. The video shows that Shehnaaz and Guru share a great bond, after all, there is a Punjabi connection. Don't you want them to do a music video together soon? Of course, yes!