Shehnaaz Gill attends her Manager's Engagement, Totally stuns in a black shimmery dress | Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill looking fabulous in Black Shimmery Dress: Shehnaaz’s manager Kaushal Joshi, who is also a producer, had a private engagement ceremony with long-time girlfriend Heena Lad. Shehnaaz spotted in a black shimmery gown, Shehnaaz opted for a no-make up look. Her hair were tied in a loose pony, and she looked casual and chic. In a video shared Shehnaaz is even seen enjoying the dancing and singing at the venue. Watch.