Shehnaaz Gill becomes a bride for her maiden ramp walk; makes fans fall in love with her even more

Shehnaaz Gill makes her ramp debut: Shehnaaz Gill is often called the Katrina Kaif of Punjab by her fans, and people are crazy about her elegance and style. A video of Shehnaaz went viral on social media in which she is seen walking down the ramp for the first time. Shehnaaz Gill recently turned showstopper at a fashion show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a stunning Indian bride, and during her walk, she was also seen performing Bhangra to the song 'Akhiyan De samne' by the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning as an Indian bride and fans are crushing over her elegant look. She proved once again that she can slay any look with her charm. Do watch the video.