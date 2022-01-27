videos

Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: Here are the most glamorous looks of Shehnaaz Gill till now

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill turns 28 today, and on this special occasion, we will be telling you the best and most glamourous looks of her.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 27, 2022 8:30 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss fame Shahnaz Gill is often seen in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Not only the Siddharth Shukla angle but she is also known for his transformation and her glamorous looks. Shehnaaz Gill, the Katrina of Punjab, has turned 29 today and on this occasion, we are going to see you some of her very best looks. Watch video.

