Shehnaaz Gill Breaks down, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rashmi Desai And Others Reach For Last Rites of Sidharth Shukla: Watch Out

It is becoming very difficult for everyone to believe that Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is no longer among us

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Popular Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to cardiac arrest and left everyone in shock. It is very difficult for everyone to believe that Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is no longer among us. His best friend Shehnaaz Gill along with other celebrities reached to bid him a final farewell with moist eyes. Watch the full video of Sidharth Shukla's final journey from cooper hospital to Shamshan Bhoomi.