Shehnaaz Gill has been putting up her brave front ever since Sidharth Shukla's loss and hiding her emotions from the world. Bollywood life had told you that Shehnaaz will never ever speak about Sidharth Shukla in public due to her being judged and trolled. And now while talking to on her show Shehnaaz Gill, she broke down and revealed the real reason on why she doesn't talk about her emotions in public as she is alleged of gaining sympathy and more. Shehnaaz breaks down while talking and even holds herself questioning why is she crying. Ayushmann tries to console her and the queen of hearts gets back within a few minutes and pep herself up. This is Shehnaaz Gill 2.10 like we said!