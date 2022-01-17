Shehnaaz Gill drops her latest video; SidNaaz fans say, 'you are MAGICAL'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is the most loved celebrity right now. Ever since Sidharth Shuka's death, SidNaaz fans have become overprotective of her and the actress herself is overwhelmed with all the LOVE and respect. Shehnaaz is slowly coping up from Sid's untimely death, there was a time when she spoke about giving up on her life after his death, But seeing her reviving back is making SidNaaz fans very happy. Sana just dropped a video of her where she is seen doing an endorsement for a food brand. The fans couldn't be happier and showered all the lovely comments and praised her. They called her MAGICAL and couldn't stop raving her good looks. Within an hour there is more than 2 lakh likes and over 8000 comments on the video. Indeed fans have unconditional love for Shehnaaz.